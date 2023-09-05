Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor Was 'Intimidated' By Jaideep, Vijay Varma, Says 'Saif Warned Me...'

The long-awaited OTT debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan, the thrilling Jaane Jaan, treated fans to its trailer this Tuesday. Adapted from the bestselling mystery novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, the film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and features Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in supporting roles. It’s set to hit screens in three weeks. Interestingly, the novel also served as a source of inspiration for the immensely popular Malayalam-language franchise, Drishyam.

During the trailer launch, Kareena on being asked about debuting with a thriller on OTT, said, “I personally enjoy watching thrillers, crimes, mysteries. Those are generally my go-to genres. When I read this story, I found it amazing! It was a personal choice. I have also loved Sujoy’s (Ghosh) work and we have always wanted to work together. For over a decade, we have been going back and forth." To this, sujoy jokingly added, “She has rejected about a hundred scripts!"

On being asked about her chemistry with her co-stars on sets, Kareena shared, “Jaideep and Vijay intimidated me because they were so prepared! Saif (Ali Khan) had already warned me. He said, ‘This isn’t like tum van se makeup lagage set pe jaake dialogues bologe’. Please stop this attitude because you are working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma and they are going to be improvising.’ He told me I better be on my toes. He had told me it wasn’t going to be a picnic! I was like a student in a class - always alert. Saif told me, ‘Stop being that backbencher and thora agge aake kuch karo.’ I was constantly watching them. I think an actor should constantly be threatened by other actors on sets."

In the film, Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a character named Maya D’Souza, and the story takes place in the hill town of West Bengal’s Kalimpong. Maya is in a troubled relationship, and her neighbour Naren, played by Jaideep, has suspicions about it. The trailer suggests that Naren might come across as a creepy stalker in the film. Vijay plays a police officer named Karan, who comes to Kalimpong to find Maya’s missing husband and ends up having a romantic relationship with her. Karan and Naren are old friends, and when Karan hears about Maya, he asks Naren about his attractive neighbor, who is also a key suspect in his investigation.