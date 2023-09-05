Jaane Jaan Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Is a 'Hot' Murder Suspect In Sujoy Ghosh's Thriller; Watch

Jaane Jaan trailer: Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan and the trailer of the same has been released. Kareena stars with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial. The film is an official adaption of Keigo Higashino’s novel The Devotion of Suspect X. The trailer promises a great adaption of the book and some powerful performances.

Jaane Jaan is based in Kalimpong. Kareena plays the role of Maya D’Souza who is in an abusive relationship. Her neighbour Naren, played by Jaideep, has an idea about it. Vijay essays the role of Karan, a cop, who is investing Maya’s missing husband. They are seem to be involved in a romantic relationship eventually.

Watch the Jaane Jaan trailer below:

The Devotion of Suspect X. The novel follows a battle of wits between a math genius and his university batchmate, who’s investigating a murder involving their neighbour. The film is set to release on Netflix on September 21.

Speaking about working in Jaane Jaan, Vijay Varma told News18 exclusively: “I’m excited about Devotion for various reasons. All I can tell you is that it’s based on a classic, most-loved murder mystery novel. There’s a big chunk of people who have read the novel and know about it and there’s a strong fandom around it. I trust Sujoy Ghosh to make a great thriller. Working with Kareena and Jaideep was a joyful experience. I’m as excited about it as the audience."

Sharing his experience of working with Kareena, Vijay added, “It was delightful to just watch the both of (Kareena) at work."

In a previous press statement, Kareena said, “I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project . After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a newcomer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"