Jabardasth Anchor Sowmya Rao Fires Up Instagram With New Pics

No other Telugu TV programme has got the kind of response like popular comedy show Jabardasth. Jabardasth’s comedians and judges change, but the trend of anchors continues. After Anasuya, the former host of Jabardasth left, a new beauty took the stage. With the entry of new host Sowmya Rao, TRPs are touching new highs.

Sowmya Rao’s recent photos have gone viral on social media. Sowmya is already popular for her character Sathya in her Telugu daily soap Srimanthudu. She has also attracted the attention of the audience with her roles in Sridevi’s drama company.

Sowmya Rao wore a unique pink pant saree that featured intricate net detailing. The standout feature of her outfit was undoubtedly the golden belt around her waist, which added a touch of elegance. To complement her attire, she opted for evil eye earrings. For another look, she picked a two-piece shimmery sharara outfit. The carefully selected dangling earrings served as the perfect accessory on her outfit. Sowmya Rao, for both the looks, kept her makeup minimal.

Sowmya Rao started her career as a news reader. She was passionate about her career, but her dream was to be an actor. Sowmya is from Karnataka, and beganher journey in the Kannada industry. She debuted as an actress in 2018 with serial named Roja. Sowmya is also seen working in other industries, like Telugu where she is well known for her work in Srimanthudu that was aired in ETV Telugu. Fans loved her character a lot and appreciated her skills. Sowmya played a negative role as Satya and was later replaced by Nisha Krishnan as she got the offer from the comedy show Jabardasth.