Jackie Shroff On His Anda Kadipatta Recipe:'Glad It's Iconic Now, Hope No One Got Food poisoning' | Exclusive

A few months back, Jackie Shroff took the internet by storm when the actor shared a simple egg recipe – Anda Curry Patta. In a video shared by actor Sikandar Kher, the veteran actor can be seen sharing a recipe for an egg delicacy which became an instant hit. Fans loved Shroff’s entertaining cooking instructions in his signature ‘bhidu’ style – occasionally letting out expletives and covering them up with a hearty laugh later.

As soon as the video was shared, likes and comments poured in from all corners. While one user wrote, ‘Kadkadkahkakahdakagd kia nahi na broooo wahi mistake ho gaya na bhidu’, another one added, ‘Bhai main side wali video na bhi dekhu tab bhi pura imagination create kr diya… Luv u dada." Another user also commented, ‘That Maushichi felt nostalgic.’ Jaggu Dada please create your own YouTube cooking channel. Enjoyed it,” wrote a fan. Another commented, “Gordon Ramsay vs jaggu dadda will be epic.”

Many even tried to recreate the dish and the results were pretty hilarious. Many whipped up their version of the recipe with the voiceover from the actor and shared it on Instagram.

News18 spoke exclusively to Jackie Shroff about his gastronomical adventures. Speaking about Anda Kadipatta dish he said, “I am a bloody good cook (laughs). Sikandar and I were chatting and he just wanted a recipe. I spoke of this dish made from eggs and curry leaves – and he shared it on social media. We never intended to do anything about it. I am happy that it has become iconic (laughs). I don’t even eat eggs because I am a vegetarian but I do cook for my friends.”

Talking about his fans trying the recipe, the actor quipped, “I hope no one suffered from food poisoning after making it (laughs). It is so nice to see so many people sharing their love. I am just blessed to have all of them in my life.”

Shroff, who will next be seen in Rajinikanth’s Jailer, also shared the recipe of the classic Indian dish, Baingan ka Bharta, last month. The video of the recipe that features rustic charm and traditional flavours, garnered a lot of love on social media.

Ask him if he plans to start his cooking channel and he says, “Time kidhar hai bhidu. Bahut kaam chalu hai. But never say never. Also, you need to understand that as actors, we try to de-stress by joking around. We all are heading towards the grave so I guess it’s a grave situation (Laughs). I feel we should enjoy life and spread some smiles and let there be happiness in the world.”