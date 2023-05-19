Jackie Shroff Opens Up About Losing His Elder Brother, 'I Was 10 Years Old, I Saw It...'

Jackie Shroff has successfully enjoyed four decades of phenomenal career. Having appeared in over 220 films like Parina, Tridev, Hum Bhi Insaan Hai, Doodh Ka Karz, 1942: A Love Story and many more, the actor is loved and revered by fans and critics alike for his powerful screen presence. But behind all that success, Jackie Shroff had suffered some irreversible losses and had to deal with his own set of traumas.

In an interview with Lehren Retro, Jackie Shroff recalled harrowing phases in his life. He shared, “I saw my daddy go, I saw my brother go. I’ve seen it with my eyes, and my mother…I was there, I was 10 years old. I saw it. That’s trauma, it’s inside. It has to be, I don’t know where it is. I don’t want to dig it out. It’s the good memories that last longer with me. I know it’s a tragic thing, but a lot of people go through tragedy, it’s normal…”

Calling his brother his first hero, Jackie Shroff added, “For friends, he was all out. We’ve learnt the same thing, we can burn our house to give warmth to someone else… He was 17, I was 10. He did a lot of good things. He gave his life for a friend, which is huge.”

top videos

The actor had previously spoken about his brother’s demise with Twinkle Khanna. He had stated, “Bhai ko bola tha, aaj kharab din hai, mat jaana bahar (He told my brother it’s a bad day and that he shouldn’t leave the house). He used to work at Century Mills. He was a mill hand. He said don’t go to your mill today. And he didn’t. But he went down to save somebody in the sea, and he drowned, without knowing how to swim.”

On the professional front, his last release Atithi Bhooto Bhava was widely loved by many. The film revolves around a character named Srikant. His life turns upside down when he bumps into a middle-aged ghost who claims to be his grandson from his previous birth. Things take an even more comical turn when the ghost seeks Srikant’s help to meet his long-lost love. Released on September 23 last year, the film also featured Pratik Gandhi, Sharmin Segal, Divinaa Thackur, Sunil Shakya and Prabhjyot Singh. Now the actor is looking forward to his next titled ‘Baap’.