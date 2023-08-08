Jackie Shroff Recalls Rajinikanth's Heart-touching Gesture That Made Him Emotional

Jackie Shroff recently opened up about working with Rajinikanth in their upcoming movie Jailer. Jackie Shroff revealed that Rajinikanth apologised to him once during Jailer’s shoot as he forgot to say goodbye to him and left after wrapping up his shoot, while Jackie was still shooting. This incident made Jackie emotional and he almost got teary-eyed because of Rajinikanth’s sweet gesture.

Jackie Shroff expressed his thoughts on this during the interview and said that Rajinikanth had wrapped up his shoot for the day and left for his home early. He almost left in his car, but he remembered that he forgot to say goodbye to Jackie Shroff. Rajinikanth drove back to the sets, just to say a mere goodbye to him. Rajinikanth said, “I am sorry I forgot to say goodbye to you. If you need me, I will stay back.” This incident made Jackie well up, but he somehow controlled his emotions and stopped himself from crying.

On working with Rajinikanth, Jackie Shroff said, “It was a sheer pleasure working on a film where he’s the leading man.” Jackie also said that Rajinikanth has shown everyone on the set a great deal of love and respect. He treated everyone on the set, including the camera operator and the performers, as if they were members of his own family. Jackie mentioned that everyone he has met in his life might have changed to some extent but “Rajinikanth Garu (brother) remains the same”. Jackie added, “His modesty and regard for everyone have remained constant over the years. He is the most humble superstar there has ever been. His is stardom beyond hits and flops. When one works with him, the experience is enriching.”

Jackie Shroff portrays a negative character in Jailer. He formerly worked with Rajinikanth in the 1987 film Uttar Dakshin, and in an animated action blockbuster movie Kochadaiiyaan in 2014.

Jailer’s official trailer was released earlier this month, which promises a full-on action-packed entertainer. The movie is all set to release on August 10.