Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood Visit Golden Temple Amid Fateh Filming; Watch Video

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonu Sood, who are shooting for their upcoming action thriller Fateh in Amritsar, recently visited the iconic Golden Temple. Sonu Sood shared some visuals of their holy visit on his gram. In the video, the duo is seen making their way to the temple and seeking blessings. The actors are even seen interacting with the crowd at the temple. Along with sharing a glimpse, he wrote, “Waheguru ji da Khalsa Sri Waheguru ji ki Fateh.”

As soon as he shared the video, fans lauded him for protecting Jacqueline in the crowd. One of the users wrote, “The way he is protecting Jacqueline, true gentlemen.” Another user said, “Sonu Sood is the real hero.” One more added, “Like the way they are walking with the crowd and not showing off.”

Watch the video below:

The on-screen duo recently wrapped up the shooting of the first schedule of their upcoming film. Jacqueline shared a string of pictures showcasing her time in Amritsar. The post consisted of portraits she received from her fans, pictures with her team, and much more. Along with it, she also wrote, “Thank you, Amritsar.”

Earlier, Sonu Sood also posted a series of pictures on his gram. The first photo shows him and Jacqueline praying at a temple. Another picture featured them sitting on the bike together and posing for the camera. He also wrote, “Beautiful first day for ‘Fateh’”.

Helmed by Vaibhav Misra, Fateh stars Sonu and Jacqueline in lead roles. The movie also features Vijay Raaz and Shivjyoti Rajput in prominent roles. According to reports, the film’s cast includes some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including the director of photography, the research team, and action choreographers. The film is currently in its production stage and the makers have kept details of the project under wraps.

Apart from that, Sonu Sood will also star in Babu Yogeswaran’s directorial Thamilarasan alongside Vijay Antony, Suresh Gopi, and Ramya Nambeeshan in crucial roles. The movie is set to release on March 31.

