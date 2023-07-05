Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before Delhi Court In Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering Case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before a Delhi court in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case lodged against her and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. Special Judge Shailendra Malik started hearing arguments on charges in the case.

The court had on November 15 last year granted bail to Fernandez in the case on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of like amount. The court had on August 31, 2022, taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez has been making headlines due to their alleged involvement in Sukesh Chandrashekar’s Rs 200 money laundering case for a long time now. The actress has been summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation and has been named as an accused in the supplementary charge sheet.

In February this year, Sukesh told the court that Fernandez has no link in the case and added that he is there to protect the actress. “Jacqueline is not a part of this case, she does not need to worry, I am there to protect her," Sukesh told the court, as reported by India Today.

Prior to this, Sukesh also issued a press statement via his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh and claimed even though he was in a ‘serious relationship’ with Jacqueline, it was Nora who ‘brainwashed’ him against the former. “Nora used to try calling me at least 10 times a day and if I don’t answer the call she used to keep on calling me,” Sukesh had claimed as quoted by The Print.

Sukesh had further also claimed that Nora wanted him to help her relative in setting up a music production company. “As I and Jacqueline were in a serious relationship, I started avoiding Nora, but she kept irritating me by calling and also, asking me to help bobby (Nora’s relative) in setting up a music production company which I did," he added.