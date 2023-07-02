CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Jacqueline Fernandez Buys Luxury Home in Mumbai; Inside Pics Show Glimpses of Stunning Pool, Gym

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 13:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Jacqueline Fernandez buys a new home in Mumbai.

Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly bought a new house in a luxury housing complex in Mumbai.

Jacqueline Fernandez buys a new lxury home in Mumbai and pictures along with a video have surfaced online. The actress, who was previously living in Juhu in the same flat that was once owned by Priyanka Chopra, is now moving to Bandra’s famous Pali Hill. The neighbourhood also houses several other Bollywood stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, among others.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, fans got a glimpse at the exterior of the luxury building. The video revealed that Jacqueline Fernandez’s new home is situated in a multi-stories apartment. As per the building’s website, the complex offers several housing options. These include The Suites, The Penthouse, Sky Villa and Mansion. The basic house option, a Suite, starts at 1119 sq. ft and goes up to 2557 sq. ft carpet area.

According to a Times Now report, the cheapest residential option the complex offers costs Rs 12 crore. While it is unclear if Jacqueline has moved into her new apartment, photos of the property are available on the property’s official website. Check them out below:

A picture of the gym at Jacqueline Fernandez’s new residential complex. Credit: Navroze Website.
A look at the swimming pool at Jacqueline Fernandez’s new residential complex. Credit: Navroze Website.
The lobby at Jacqueline Fernandez’s new residential complex. Credit: Navroze Website.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Vaibhav Mishra’s Fateh, wherein she will share the screen space with Sonu Sood and Vijay Raaz. Jacqueline wrapped the first schedule of the crime action film in March this year. The actress will also be seen in Aditya Datt’s action sports film Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! In the film, she will be seen alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal.

