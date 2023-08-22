Jacqueline Fernandez Looks Regal In Red Saree, Shares Glimpse From India Day Parade In New York

Jacqueline Fernandez always manages to turn heads with her fashion sense. She was recently seen gracing the India Day Parade in New York City. The actress on Tuesday shared a series of photos from the event on her social media, showcasing her presence in a traditional red colour saree. Fans are calling her beauty queen.

In the series of photos posted by Fernandez, she looked every bit the ethereal beauty as she walked the parade route. The richly hued red saree, adorned with intricate embroidery, perfectly complemented her radiant complexion. She wrote, “Thank you for making me a part of the 41st India Day Parade in New York! It was truly an overwhelming moment.” One of the fans wrote, “Nice dress,you so beautiful Fernandez.” Another wrote, “Stunning”.

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, the Delhi court has allowed Jacqueline Fernandez to leave the country without its prior permission, modifying the bail condition in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case lodged against her and alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The court directed her to intimate to it as well as the Enforcement Directorate at least three days before leaving the country instead of taking prior permission.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik, who had granted bail to Fernandez on November 15 last year, observed that in order to grab professional opportunities, the actor requires to travel abroad at short notice and she has never misused the conditions of bail at any point in time. The judge modified the condition in an order passed on August 10, noting that taking prior permission of the court before leaving the country “becomes cumbersome and may be a reason for losing a livelihood." While granting bail to Fernandez, the judge had directed her “not to leave the country without prior permission of the court".

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Vaibhav Mishra’s Fateh, wherein she will share the screen space with Sonu Sood and Vijay Raaz. Jacqueline wrapped the first schedule of the crime action film in March this year.