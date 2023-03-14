India is celebrating the historic Oscars 2023 in which RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award. Amid all this, Jacqueline Fernandez’ makeup artist Shaan Muttathil has caught everyone’s attention and has left all furious and disappointed.

Recently, Shaan Muttathil took to an Instagram post and took a dig at Oscars 2023 winners. He alleged that the victories at the Academy Awards are rigged and further claimed that one can buy these with money. “Hahahah this is so funny. I thought only in India we could buy awards lol. But now even the Oscars. Money and what all we can get when we have the money. Even Oscars lol," he wrote. However, the comment has now been deleted.

It should also be noted that the song ‘Applause’ from Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ was also in the race for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Other nominations in the category included Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and Son Lux, Mitski, David Byrne’s ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Best Original Song award at the prestigious ceremony. It was Deepika Padukone who introduced the song at the 95th Academy Award ceremony. An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar," she said amid the cheering audience.

After the historic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate the makers. Among others, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also congratulated SS Rajamouli and his team.

Read all the Latest Movies News here