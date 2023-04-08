Jacqueline Fernandez Suffers Major Oops Moment, Gets Brutally Trolled; Watch Viral Video

Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen attending an event for a charitable cause alongside Waheeda Rehman, Madhoo, and Sagarika Ghatge in Mumbai. The actress donned a blue and black ensemble and looked gorgeous. However, strong winds seemingly spoiled her look. In a video that surfaced online, Jacqueline was seen struggling to walk and hold her outfit as winds caused her dress to fly. The actress looked visibly uncomfortable in the video.

Soon after the clip was shared online, several social media users took to the comments section to troll the Ram Setu actress. “Lagta h hawa ne inka sara mood kharab kr diya," one of the comments read. Another user joked, “Mujhe laga ab Jacqueline udd gai". Some trolls chose to use this as an opportunity to comment on Jacqueline’s alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the much-talked-about extortion case. “Money laundering case ka kya hua Jacqueline?" one of the comments read.

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for a long time now due to her alleged links in the Rs 200 crore extortion case also involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The latter is currently in jail.

Jacqueline has been facing constant online criticism for allegedly attempting to do “damage control" after her alleged involvement in the extortion case. Trolls accuse the actress of sharing numerous happy and glamorous posts on social media to distract the public from the ongoing legal case. Despite the backlash, the actress has remained silent and has not yet addressed the trolling. Only recently, she took to her social media to share pictures with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi ShankarShri Shri Ravi Shankar. She captioned it, “Living in the moment with joy. alertness, awareness and compassion is enlightenment @srisriravishankar".

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which featured Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The actress has several projects in her pipeline, including Fateh. While filming in Amritsar, she had a great time with the movie crew and shared glimpses of her experience with her fans. She is also set to star in Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal.

