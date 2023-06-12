Jacqueline Fernandez Wishes Sister Geraldine On Her Bday, Writes ‘Only Person Who Can Make Me Laugh’

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. Having said that, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for her sister on her birthday. Sharing a bundle of selfies, she wrote, ‘The only person who makes me laugh till my sides hurt!!! Love you sis and happy bday ❤️❤️❤️❤️.’

In the first picture, Jacqueline looked cute in a white T-shirt, while Geraldine looked pretty in a red dress. In the second picture, the siblings twinned in floral outfits. They surely dished out major sister goals. Fans and well-wishers on seeing the photos, dropped in heartfelt comments and emojis.

Have a look at the pictures :

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in Vaibhav Mishra’s Fateh, wherein she will share the screen space with Sonu Sood and Vijay Raaz. Jacqueline wrapped the first schedule of the crime action film in March this year. The actress will also be seen in Aditya Datt’s action sports film Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa! In the film, she will be seen alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy multi-starrer film Cirkus, wherein she shared the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Shama among others.

Earlier last month, Jacqueline delivered an enthralling performance in her Da-Bang The Tour Reloaded in Kolkata. Few more celebrities, including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Ayush Sharma and Prabhu Deva among others too joined her. She had earlier dropped a bundle of pictures from the performance.