Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri Get BRUTALLY Trolled For 'Kissing' In Public After Bigg Boss OTT 2 Lip-Lock

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri are getting brutally trolled following their appearance at Palak Purswani’s star-studded birthday celebration. The duo, who made headlines for their kiss on Bigg Boss OTT season 2, was seen on the red carpet posing for pictures. During the photo-op, Jad and Akanksha were seen getting playful with each other and giving each other kisses. A video of the same has gone viral. The sight has left fans upset, with many calling them out for their act.

At the party, Akanksha looked sexy in a short, silver dress featuring a plunging neckline. She styled the outfit with tightly-braided hair. Meanwhile, Jad turned up in a casual white ensemble. The duo posed for the cameras with Jad and Akanksha holding each other close and having a fun time while posing for the cameras. Fans were not impressed with them and took to the comments to troll them.

“Bahar aa kar keh rahi thi bigboss ne task diya tha. Abhi kyu yeh sab?" a social media user asked. “Ghatiya aadmi ghatiya Aurat," added another. “Aese public pe behuda harkat kar k ky dikhana chahte ho," a third comment read. “Essliye Paras mai essko chora tha 😂😂😂," a fourth user said, referring to her break up Paras Chhabra.

Their joint public appearance weeks after their liplock in Bigg Boss OTT 2 went viral. Recently, he spoke to the paparazzi about the steamy kiss. He said, “That was the best 30 seconds of my life." Meanwhile, speaking with Indian Express, Akanksha said, “I did three tasks that day, which eventually helped my team win. For me, the kiss was supposed to be just a task. I would have even kissed Pooja Bhatt or Cyrus Broacha if needed. I don’t regret my actions as it wasn’t anything personal for me. There were no feelings involved."

“Honestly, I was clear in my mind that this will be just a peck that we will hold for 30 seconds. He got carried away and started kissing me but I wasn’t using my lips as I had no feelings for him. That made him say that I was a bad kisser as I was not involved. But he is not my partner that I will kiss him nor was I instructed by my director to kiss a co-actor passionately," she said, addressing his ‘bad kisser’ comment.