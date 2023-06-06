Jagrans To Bollywood Films, The Musical Journey Of Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers in the music industry. She has impressed the audience with her extraordinary voice and charm. She has sung some of the most popular songs in Hindi films, and these tunes have topped the charts on various occasions. The famous singer enjoys a massive fan base on social media and is among the most followed singers in the country. The singer is celebrating her 35th birthday on June 6, 2023.

Neha Kakkar’s rise from a reality show contestant to a Bollywood phenomenon demonstrates her tremendous talent, dedication, and calm personality. She was born in Rishikesh, and she inherited the skills of music from her father. According to reports, she was just four years old when she started singing in Jagrans. In 2004, she relocated to Mumbai with her brother Tony Kakkar to be a popular singer.

She gained popularity after she participated in the second season of the famous singing reality show Indian Idol. Her soulful voice received a lot of appreciation from the judges and the audience, but she was soon eliminated from the show.

The singer didn’t lose hope, and she made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out. In 2008, she also released her debut album, Neha the Rockstar, with Meet Bros. The album was a huge success with the audience. However, she rose to prominence after singing the song ‘Second Hand Jawaani’ from Cocktail in 2012.

After gaining recognition in the industry, she sang some of the most popular party songs like Sunny Sunny, London Thumakda, Kar Gayi Chull, Kala Chashma, Dilbar, O Saki Saki, etc. She has sung for various independent albums, and those songs have also been huge hits among the masses.

Neha is married to popular Punjabi playback singer Rohanpreet Singh. The two met each other in Chandigarh and soon fell in love. A few months later, the couple tied the knot with each other. Apart from Neha, her sister, Sonu Kakkar, and her brother, Tony Kakkar, are also popular names in the music industry.

Neha has been a popular name in reality singing shows as well. She has judged various seasons of Indian Idol, where she was once a contestant.