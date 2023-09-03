Jaideep Ahlawat’s First Look From Jaane Jaan Out; Co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends Love

Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Jaane Jaan. After giving a glimpse of her look in the poster, the filmmaker has now unveiled the first look of her co-star Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor has undergone a massive transformation for the film.

In this captivating image, Jaideep unveils a completely different side, sporting a menacing, partially bald appearance and a remarkable weight loss. The Netflix movie introduces a never-before-seen avatar of the versatile actor, leaving fans and critics alike eagerly anticipating his enigmatic character in the film.

Have a look :

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the poster on her Instagram story and dropped in a heart emoji.

Jaane Jaan is an adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. The novel, published in 2005, revolves around a battle of the wits between a maths genius and his equally talented university batchmate, who is investigating a murder case involving the former’s neighbour.

“From the day I read ‘Devotion of Suspect X’, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do," Ghosh earlier said in a statement.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s recent ventures, Paatal Lok 2 and the Netflix feature Jaane Jaan, have demanded remarkable physical transformations alongside his exceptional acting prowess. For Paatal Lok 2, he underwent a significant weight gain to reprise his role as Hathi Ram Chaudhary, collaborating closely with experts for a healthy transformation. Now, in Jaane Jaan, an adaptation of “The Devotion of Suspect X," he has shed those pounds for a crucial character. Fans are eagerly awaiting both projects to witness Ahlawat’s incredible versatility on screen.

Jaane Jaan is produced by 12th Street Entertainment and Northern Lights Films in association with Kross Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures. The film will be released on Netflix on September 21.