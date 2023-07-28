Jailer Audio Launch: Rajinikanth Hugs Nelson Dilipkumar, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is one of the most awaited films of the year. The action thriller is all set to hit the screens on August 10. Well, ahead of the film release, the makers are releasing audio today. For the event superstar Rajinikanth made a grand entry. Thousands of fans who were present for the event screamed and gave him a rousing welcome.

He entered and hugged the team members of ‘Jailer’ and took the blessings of his elder brother. Jailer is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and it features Rajinikanth in the lead role. Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, and Vinayakan are also seen in the supporting roles. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board, ensuring that it is suitable for all audiences above the age of 12. Additionally, the film’s runtime has been revealed to be two hours and forty-eight minutes, promising an engaging cinematic experience.

Watch the video here:

In Jailer, Rajinikanth portrays the powerful role of Muthuvel Pandian, the central character around whom the story revolves. The film also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, and Yogi Babu. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, the film promises to be a gripping and intense cinematic experience.

The song Kaavaalaa featuring the talented Tamannaah Bhatia has taken social media by storm. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, has garnered a staggering 78 million views on YouTube since its release. The popularity of the song has contributed to the film’s buzz and created a wave of anticipation.

Following Jailer, Rajinikanth’s next project is Lal Salaam, in which he will be seen in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. Directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth. The production is a collaboration between A Subhaskaran Creations and Lyca Productions, adding to the excitement surrounding this unique project.