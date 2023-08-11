CHANGE LANGUAGE
Jailer Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth Film Hits Jackpot, Collects Rs 52 Crore on Opening Day
Jailer Box Office Day 1: Rajinikanth Film Hits Jackpot, Collects Rs 52 Crore on Opening Day

August 11, 2023

Jailer released on Thursday, August 10, and set box office on fire.

Jailer box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth shatters several records with his film. Take a look here.

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth proved he’s one of the biggest superstars in the country with Jailer. The film, which has received positive word of mouth since its first show, has opened to a massive Rs 52 crore collection (gross) on day 1 in India. As per reports, the film has broken several records at the box office. This includes the Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023 and the Overall Highest Opening Day India Gross in 2023 for Kollywood.

According to Sacnilk.com, the early estimates reveal Jailer earned Rs 44.50 Cr India net in all languages on day 1. Here’s a breakdown of the collection:

Tamil Nadu: 23 Cr

Karnataka: 11 Cr

Kerala: 5 Cr

AP-TG: 10 Cr

Rest Of India: 3 Cr

The records broken by Jailer with its day 1 collection are:

Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023.

All Time Record opening in Karnataka for Kollywood.

Biggest Opening in Kerala in 2023 [all movies].

Biggest Opening in AP/TG in 2023 for Kollywood.

Overall Highest Opening Day India Gross in 2023 for Kollywood.

Jailer has also done stellar business in the US. Trade expert Ramesh Bala tweeted: “#Jailer becomes Dir #NelsonDilipkumar ‘s Highest Grosser in USA 🇺🇸 after premieres + Day 1.. #Jailer - $1.450 Million * #Beast - $1.375 Million." He added that these are not the final numbers.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

