Jailer Box Office Day 10: Rajinikanth Continues BO Domination, Film Collects Rs 500 Crores

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s latest release, Jailer, has shatter box office records and how! The film, which released on August 10, collected a jaw-dropping Rs 500 crores worldwide in just 10 days. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has been doing phenomenal business in India and overseas. As per reports, Jailer is inching towards the Rs 275 crore mark and is expected to breach it on Sunday. Whereas, internationally, Jailer has impressed everyone.

According to Sacnilk.com, Jailer collected Rs 15.69 crore on Saturday in India. This includes all languages. Trade expert Manobala V noted that in Tamil Nadu alone, Jailer collected Rs 9.47 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone.

#Jailer TN Box OfficeThe film is UNSTOPPABLE. Week 1 - ₹ 159.02 crWeek 2Day 1 - ₹ 6.29 crDay 2 - ₹ 5.60 crDay 3 - ₹ 9.47 crTotal - ₹ 180.38 cr Racing towards ₹2⃣0⃣0⃣ cr milestone mark. ||#Rajinikanth | #Mohanlal | #ShivaRajkumar|| pic.twitter.com/pgi0ku84yV — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 20, 2023

On the worldwide front, the trade expert noted that Jailer has already hit the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

BREAKING: #JailerHits500cr💯💯💯💯💯#Jailer BREACHES ₹5⃣0⃣0⃣ cr elite club at the World Wide Box Office in just 10 days. ||#Rajinikanth | #ShivaRajKumar | #Mohanlal|| Becomes the THIRD movie from Tamil Cinema to enter this club after #2Point0 & #PonniyinSelvan. Also,… pic.twitter.com/SZ5ZKe7Q5o — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 19, 2023

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted that in the US alone, Jailer has collected $5 million.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the digital streaming rights for Jailer have been secured by Kalanithi Maran’s production house, Sun Pictures, in collaboration with Netflix. The movie is set to be available for streaming on the Sun NXT platform. Furthermore, Sun Network has secured satellite rights for Jailer in its Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.