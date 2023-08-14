CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Jailer Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth Ends 1st Weekend on Phenomenal Note, Collects Rs 300 Crs
2-MIN READ

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 07:34 IST

Chennai, India

Jailer Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth film puts up an impressive show in its first weekend.

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth Mania took over theatres this last weekend! Jailer, headlined by the Tamil superstar and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ended its first weekend on an impressive note. Having released on Thursday, August 10, the film enjoyed an extended weekend and reportedly collected Rs 300 crore worldwide.

According to Sacnilk.com, Jailer collected an estimate of Rs 38 crore on Sunday, day 4, in India. This includes collections from all languages. With this, Jailer ended its first weekend in India with a collection of Rs 146.40 crore. The report added, “Jailer had an overall 89.24% Tamil Occupancy on Sunday, August 13, 2023."

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan confirmed that Jailer has collected Rs 300 crores worldwide. “#Jailer BREACHES ₹300 cr gross mark at the worldwide box office in the fourth day. Exceptional Sunday numbers incoming for the superstar #Rajinikanth, #ShivarajKumar, #Mohanlal film. Second FASTEST Tamil movie to achieve this feat after #2Point0 which collected ₹ 405.49 cr after 4 days of run," he tweeted.

“Joseph Vijay’s career highest collection ₹269 cr is now BEATEN by superstar #Rajinikanth’s #Jailer on the 4th day itself. ||#Bigil | #Varisu | #Beast||" he wrote.

Meanwhile, trade expert Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and revealed Jailer did impressive business in its opening weekend in the US as well. “#Jailer is nearing $4 Million in USA," he said. “#Jailer has grossed US$ 1 Million in Canada for the opening weekend.. A new All-time Record for a Kollywood movie.." he added.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

Dishya Sharma
first published:August 14, 2023, 07:34 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 07:34 IST