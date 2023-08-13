Jailer Box Office Day 4: Rajinikanth Rules the Theatres, Film Collects Rs 250 Crores

Jailer Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth had yet again reminded everyone that he’s one of the biggest superstars this generation has seen. The actor headlined Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, delivering not only an impressive performance but also owning the box office. According to reports, Jailer has registered a spot in the Rs 250 crore club in just four days with its worldwide collection.

According to Sacnilk.com, early estimates reveal Jailer has done Rs 33.25 crore net on Day 4 in India. This has raised Jailer’s box office collection in India to an estimate of Rs 141.1 crore. The report mentioned that the film clocked in Rs 250 crore worldwide. The official breakdown is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, trade expert Ramesh Bala revealed that the film has performed well in the US. “#Jailer has so far done $830K in USA on Saturday," he tweeted, thus taking Jailer’s US box office collection to $3.17 million.

Jailer has broken several records with its released. On day 1, the Rajinikanth film registered the ‘Biggest Opening in Tamil Nadu in 2023’, ‘Biggest Indian Premiere of 2023 in USA’ and ‘Biggest Tamil Opener of Overseas in 2023,’ among other records.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

News18’s review of the film read: “Jailer promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. Everything that Rajini does in Jailer is targeted at his fans. While the star does not miss a trick, director Nelson makes the mistake of not working enough on the screenplay. Working with a weak plot riddled with holes and convenient twists that one can see from miles away. The film is mediocre. Thalaivar isn’t!"