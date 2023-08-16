Jailer Box Office Day 6: Rajinikanth's Film Continues To Rule, Inches Close To Rs 400 Crore Mark

Jailer Box Office Day 6: Even six days after its release, Rajinikanth’s Jailer is going strong at the box office. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is inching close to Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

Meanwhile, in India, Jailer collected Rs 33 crore on Tuesday, August 15. This includes collections from all languages. With this, the film’s total domestic collection stands at Rs 207 crore. The report also added, “Jailer had an overall 81.59% Tamil Occupancy on Tuesday, August 15, 2023."

Here’s the day-wise collection of Jailer in India:

Days Collection 1 Rs 48.35 crore 2 Rs 25.72 crore 3 Rs 34.30 crore 4 Rs 42.20 crore 5 Rs 23.55 crore 6 Rs 33 crore

Released on August 10, Jailer marks Rajinikanth’s comeback to the big screen after two years. The film shows two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu among others in key roles. Mohanlal also made a special appearance in the film.

News18 Showsha’s review of Jailer read: “Jailer is a Rajinikanth vehicle fuelled by his invincible image as the man of the masses. Dressed in crisp linen shirts and trousers we see him striding arrogantly in his cool new avatar. He is great, flashing that smile from behind his salt and pepper look, and enjoying being (relatively) more restrained here. His recent releases, Kaala and Annaatthe gave us a glimpse of the actor in subtler, more delicately written parts and he continues it with Jailer."

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the digital streaming rights for Jailer have been secured by Kalanithi Maran’s production house, Sun Pictures, in collaboration with Netflix. The movie is set to be available for streaming on the Sun NXT platform. Furthermore, Sun Network has secured satellite rights for Jailer in its Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions.

Reportedly, Jailer will make its way to the Sun NXT platform after completing its 28-day theatrical run. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.