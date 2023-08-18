Jailer Box Office Day 8: Rajinikanth-starrer Surpasses Vikram's Worldwide Collection

The Nelson Dilipkumar’s directorial Jailer starring Rajinikanth doesn’t look like it is going to stop anytime soon. The film has already gone past the mark of Rs 400 crore gross mark and is now aiming to top the list of hits from the Tamil film Industry. The action drama has successfully entered its second week and today, let’s look at the box office numbers of Day 8.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Scanilk, on Thursday, Jailer recorded a net collection of Rs 10 crore in India. This effectively pushed the first week’s total earnings in the domestic market to Rs 235.65 crore. The film grossed Rs 289.10 crore with the overseas collection of Rs 160 crore gross, taking the total collection to Rs 449.10 crore within 8 days.

The theatres witnessed an overall 32.70 per cent occupancy in Tamil Nadu, while in Telugu states, the overall occupancy was 30.14 per cent.

With Jailer, Rajinikanth crossed past the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi’s Vikram which earned Rs 426 crore gross worldwide. The film which is witnessing a good run in its second week on the big screens is also expected to surpass Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan 1 which earned Rs 482.40 crore gross worldwide.

If Jailer surpasses Ponniyin Selvan 1, then it will become the highest-grossing Tamil film post-Covid and the second highest-grossing Tamil film of all time after 2.0 which collected Rs 800 crore gross.

According to Sacnilk, the film is expected to earn around Rs 12.79 crore on Friday.

In Jailer, Rajinikanth essays a man determined to avenge the death of his son. The film has an ensemble of stellar star cast including Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyanka Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vinayakan.