Jailer Box Office: Rajinikanth Mania Continues, Film Crosses Rs 75 Crore Mark On Day 2

Rajinikanth’s Jailer has become one of the biggest movies of the year. The film broke all records and opened at the box office with Rs 52 crore. Jailer’s craze did not die down on day two as well. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, Jailer collected Rs 27 crore (gross) in India on Saturday, August 11. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at Rs 75 crore.

Meanwhile, as per the trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jailer has already crossed Rs 150 crore (gross) worldwide.

#Jailer has crossed ₹ 150 Crs in WW Gross in 2 days.. 🔥 #ThalaivarAlaparai pic.twitter.com/2Ps9B5jd6H— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 12, 2023

Not just this, Rajinikanth’s movie has also Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu and Vijay’s Varisu box office collection in Karnataka.

Reportedly, the film is also performing well in Australia and New Zealand. However, the final box office figures from countries are still awaited.

Jailer marks Rajinikanth’s comeback to the big screen after two years. The film shows two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. Besides Rajinikanth, Jailer also features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu among others in key roles. Mohanlal also made a special appearance in the film.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film reads, “Jailer promises loads of action and fun-filled moments that any ardent fan of the Superstar could ask for. Everything that Rajini does in Jailer is targeted at his fans. While the star does not miss a trick, director Nelson makes the mistake of not working enough on the screenplay. Working with a weak plot riddled with holes and convenient twists that one can see from miles away. The film is mediocre. Thalaivar isn’t!"