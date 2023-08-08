Jailer: Chennai, Bengaluru Offices Declare Holiday, Distribute Free Tickets For Rajinikanth Starrer

Rajinikanth is one of the most loved actors and there is no doubt about it. The actor enjoys a massive fan following who are now eagerly waiting for the release of his much-awaited movie, Jailer. While the film will hit theatres on August 10, it has now been reported that certain offices in Chennai and Bengaluru have declared leave for its employees on Jailer’s release day.

As reported by The Economic Times, some offices in Chennai and Tamil Nadu have also distributed free tickets to their employees.

Amid all this, a company’s holiday notice declaring a holiday on August 10 on ‘account of the release of superstar Rajnikanth’s movie Jailer’ is also going viral on social media. “On account of the release of SUPER STAR RAJINI’s movie Jailer we have decided to declare holiday on 10th August 2023 in efforts to avoid piled up leave request to the HR department," the notice read. “We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to employees,” it added. Check it out here:

Jailer marks Rajinikanth’s comeback to the big screen after two years. The trailer of the film was recently released which showed two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. It also revealed that Rajinikanth’s character is a father of a police officer in the movie.

Besides the Tamil superstar, Jailer also features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu among others in key roles. Mohanlal will also be making a special appearance in the film. Jailer song Kaavaalaa was also released last month in which Tamannaah Bhatia’s sizzling moves and Rajinikanth’s special appearance left everyone impressed.