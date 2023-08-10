CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Spandana Vijay RaghavendraNitin DesaiOMG 2Kylie JennerGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Jailer: Dhanush Runs To Catch Rajinikanth Film's First Day First Show In Chennai; Photo Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Jailer: Dhanush Runs To Catch Rajinikanth Film's First Day First Show In Chennai; Photo Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 10:15 IST

Chennai, India

Dhanush spotted attending Jailer's first day first show in Chennai.

Dhanush spotted attending Jailer's first day first show in Chennai.

Dhanush made his way to watch the first day first show of Rajinikanth's Jailer on Thursday in Chennai.

Dhanush proved he is still one of the biggest Rajinikanth fans in town. The actor was spotted making his way to Chennai’s renowned Rohini Silver Screens theatre on Thursday morning to catch the first day first show of Jailer. In a photo surfaced online, the Captain Miller star was spotted running up the stairs to catch the show. His bodyguards were seen running behind him.

For the screening, Dhanush tried to go undercover. He was seen wearing a beige shirt with a pair of black pants and covered his head with a cap. The photo was shared by the theatre on their official Twitter handle with the caption, “The Ardent #Thalaivar Fan Mr. D at #FansFortRohini to celebrate #Jailer with fans."

Earlier this week, Dhanush even gave Jailer a massive shoutout on Twitter. The actor, who doesn’t frequent Twitter often, took to the platform and tweeted, “It’s JAILER week 😁😁😁."

Over the years, Dhanush has ensured to catch at least one of the shows on the release day of Rajinikanth’s film. In 2019, he made his way to the theatres at 4 am with Rajinikanth’s family to watch Petta.

Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the South superstar’s eldest daughter, in 2004. They have two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja. However, in January 2022, the couple left fans in shock after they announced their separation. They are currently co-parenting their sons.

On the work front, Dhanush has a slew of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Captain Miller. He had also announced Tere Ishk Mein with Aanand L Rai. Dhanush also began filming his second directorial film, dubbed as D50 as of now, earlier this year. He released the poster of the same a few weeks ago.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. rajinikanth
  2. dhanush
  3. jailer
  4. regional cinema
first published:August 10, 2023, 10:15 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 10:15 IST