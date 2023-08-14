Jailer Editor Reveals An Extended Shot From Film's Climax Removed By Censor Board

Rajinikanth’s latest cinematic venture, Jailer, is taking the box office and theatres by storm, as it garners immense attention and favourable reviews from audiences and critics alike. Anticipation is growing for the film’s performance over the weekend and during holiday periods, with predictions pointing towards a significant rise in business. However, recent revelations from the film’s editor have stirred conversations about a particular scene that didn’t make it to the final cut due to censor board decisions.

Nirmal, the editor of Jailer, disclosed in an interview with a Tamil media outlet that a scene from the film’s climax had been removed by the censor board. The scene in question, a 10-second close-up shot of superstar Rajinikanth, was touted to induce goosebumps among fans. Unfortunately, this impactful moment was omitted from the final version of the film, leaving fans disappointed. Editor Nirmal’s revelation has since gone viral on social media platforms, with fans expressing their desire to see the deleted scene, either as a behind-the-scenes video or as part of the film’s OTT release.

Nirmal’s statement shed light on the details of the deleted scene, saying, “There were three more shots in the climax following the cigar moment. It would have been around 10 seconds but it got trimmed unfortunately during the censor process. It would have been the most goosebumps scene in the movie. There are a lot of closeup shots for Superstar to convey the mass."

Despite the omission of the scene, Jailer has been declared a blockbuster, accumulating remarkable collections at the box office. Industry reports suggest that the film is on the verge of entering the prestigious 300-crore club with its worldwide gross. This projection is primarily based on its performance during the Independence Day holiday. Domestically, the film has already amassed a substantial 127 crores, as per reports. Any doubts that linger following director Nelson Dilipkumar’s previous film’s underwhelming box office performance have now been proven wrong, as Jailer strikes a chord with audiences.

Alongside Rajinikanth, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Mirna Menon, Jackie Shroff, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Tamannaah. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, Jailer is backed by the musical genius of Anirudh Ravichander. The film’s release on August 10th was met with eagerness and excitement from Rajinikanth’s dedicated fanbase.