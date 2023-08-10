Jailer: Fans Welcome Rajinikanth With Crackers, Cheers in Bengaluru, AP; Videos Go Viral

A Rajinikanth film’s release is nothing less than a celebration and Jailer has proved it yet again. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, released on Thursday (August 10). With most first day first show beginning at 6 am in India, fans are lined up outside theatres to watch the Rajini mania unfold on the big screen. While the Jailer reviews are yet to be out, videos from Bengaluru have emerged online showing that fans have welcomed the Rajinikanth film with crackers.

In a video shared by a fan club, fans were seen gathering outside a theatre in Bengaluru and bursting crackers as they waited for the doors to open. Another video also revealed fans showering flowers at those making their way to watch the film’s first day first show.

In Andhra Pradesh, massive cut outs of Rajinikanth were spotted outside theatres and fans set of fireworks outside a theatre to celebrate the film’s release.

Videos from Kerala also revealed that fans erupting in cheers and celebrations as Rajinikanth’s name appeared on the big screen.

The celebrations are not limited to India. Fans in the US and Canada were also seen making their way to the theatres to watch the film’s first show. A video featured a group of fans dancing to the song Kaavaalaa, from Jailer, in a theatre as they waited for doors to open.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.