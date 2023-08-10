CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Jailer FIRST Review Out: Rajinikanth Film Declared 'Blockbuster', One of His 'Best Films' Lately
1-MIN READ

Jailer FIRST Review Out: Rajinikanth Film Declared 'Blockbuster', One of His 'Best Films' Lately

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 09:25 IST

Chennai, India

Jailer first reviews praise Rajinikanth.

Jailer first review: Fans hail Rajinikanth, bow down to director Nelson Dilipkumar and music director Anirudh R.

Jailer first reviews are out and fans are hailing the Rajinikanth film. Many fans took to Twitter to reveal that they watched the first day, first show of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial and they have thoroughly enjoyed it. Many fans pointed out that Rajinikanth still holds the star power in the movie and praised the writing of the film. However, a few also complained that the first half is weak as compared to the second half.

“#Jailer Review: Blockbuster #SuperstarRajinikanth get terrific writing & performs well✌️ Other Casts like Vinayakan, Ramya, Yogi were too good Anirudh’s BGMsPast Scenes Mathew & Narasimha Scenes #Nelson Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5," a fan tweeted.

“#Jailer Kerala FDFS Finish 2nd Half >> 1st Half. One of the All time Best commercial movie For @rajinikanth. King Arrives in Style Intha vatti miss agala @Nelsondilpkumar Blockbuster Hit Loading @anirudhofficial BGM ," added another.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

