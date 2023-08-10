Jailer: Japanese Couple Travels To Chennai Just To Watch Rajinikanth Film, Video Goes Viral

If you thought that the Rajini mania is contained to India, we’re here to burst that bubble. Rajinkanth’s highly-anticipated film Jailer was released on Thursday (August 10) and his fans from Japan travelled all the way to Chennai just to watch the film. The man, identified as Yasuda Hidetoshi, is said to be the Rajinikanth fan club leader in Japan and he travelled to Chennai with his wife to enjoy the Rajini fever with fellow fans.

In a video shared by PTI, the couple was seen wearing matching Rajinikanth-themed T-shirts while holding fans with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s photo from Kaavaalaa printed on it. Talking to the news agency, Yasuda revealed he has been a fan of the superstar for almost 20 years now. His first Rajinikanth films were Muthu (1995) and Baashha (1995). He was also seen delivering lines from Jailer and older Rajinikanth films.

Watch the video below:

VIDEO | A Japanese couple has travelled from Osaka to Chennai, Tamil Nadu to watch Rajinikanth’s new film ‘Jailer’.“To see the Jailer movie, we have come from Japan to Chennai," says Yasuda Hidetoshi, Rajinikanth fan club leader, Japan. pic.twitter.com/04ACrc4Q5c — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2023

This isn’t the first time that he has travelled to Chennai to watch a Rajinikanth film. In the past, he visited the city to watch Darbar and Kabali.

Meanwhile, fans in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kerala are celebrating Rajinikanth’s return to big screen by going all out. In a video shared by ANI, a man in Chennai was seen wearing a pair of glasses similar to the one Rajinikanth is seen wearing in Jailer. He even wore a similar shirt as the superstar, styled his hair like Rajinikanth’s hairstyle in the movie and sported a salt and pepper beard.

Fans also placed massive garlands on the posters of Jailer, hired a portable stage and left no stone unturned to ensure a big welcome to the superstar on the big screen. In another video, fans were also seen performing the Abhishekam with milk packets.

In Bengaluru, fans were seen gathering outside a theatre in Bengaluru and bursting crackers as they waited for the doors to open. Another video also revealed fans showering flowers at those making their way to watch the film’s first day first show.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.