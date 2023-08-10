CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JailerJailer ReviewMade In Heaven 2Spandana Vijay RaghavendraGhoomer Trailer
Home » Movies » Jailer: Japanese Couple Travels To Chennai Just To Watch Rajinikanth Film, Video Goes Viral
2-MIN READ

Jailer: Japanese Couple Travels To Chennai Just To Watch Rajinikanth Film, Video Goes Viral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 10:20 IST

Chennai, India

Japanese couple watch Jailer in Chennai. (Pic: Twitter)

Japanese couple watch Jailer in Chennai. (Pic: Twitter)

A Japanese couple travelled to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth's film Jailer. The couple dressed in Rajinikanth-themed outfits.

If you thought that the Rajini mania is contained to India, we’re here to burst that bubble. Rajinkanth’s highly-anticipated film Jailer was released on Thursday (August 10) and his fans from Japan travelled all the way to Chennai just to watch the film. The man, identified as Yasuda Hidetoshi, is said to be the Rajinikanth fan club leader in Japan and he travelled to Chennai with his wife to enjoy the Rajini fever with fellow fans.

In a video shared by PTI, the couple was seen wearing matching Rajinikanth-themed T-shirts while holding fans with Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia’s photo from Kaavaalaa printed on it. Talking to the news agency, Yasuda revealed he has been a fan of the superstar for almost 20 years now. His first Rajinikanth films were Muthu (1995) and Baashha (1995). He was also seen delivering lines from Jailer and older Rajinikanth films.

Watch the video below:

This isn’t the first time that he has travelled to Chennai to watch a Rajinikanth film. In the past, he visited the city to watch Darbar and Kabali.

Meanwhile, fans in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kerala are celebrating Rajinikanth’s return to big screen by going all out. In a video shared by ANI, a man in Chennai was seen wearing a pair of glasses similar to the one Rajinikanth is seen wearing in Jailer. He even wore a similar shirt as the superstar, styled his hair like Rajinikanth’s hairstyle in the movie and sported a salt and pepper beard.

Fans also placed massive garlands on the posters of Jailer, hired a portable stage and left no stone unturned to ensure a big welcome to the superstar on the big screen. In another video, fans were also seen performing the Abhishekam with milk packets.

In Bengaluru, fans were seen gathering outside a theatre in Bengaluru and bursting crackers as they waited for the doors to open. Another video also revealed fans showering flowers at those making their way to watch the film’s first day first show.

Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after his two years of hiatus. He was last seen in Annaatthe. The ensemble cast of Jailer also includes Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Vasant Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Reding Kingsley. Tamannaah Bhatia’s infectious energy and captivating dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa have already taken the internet by storm.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. jailer
  2. rajinikanth
  3. regional cinema
first published:August 10, 2023, 09:56 IST
last updated:August 10, 2023, 10:20 IST