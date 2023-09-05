Jailer Producer Gifts Porsche To Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander After Film's Success

Jailer, the action thriller movie that made people throng to the theatres, emerged to be one of the all-time blockbusters of Tamil cinema. The movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia. It was showered with immense love from the fans and critics alike. Amidst all this, the producer of the movie, Kalanithi Maran is overjoyed at the success of the movie and has been busy showering the superstar and the director with gifts. Recently, he gifted the film’s music director Anirudh Ravichander with a car.

Maran surprised Anirudh with a special gift. Sun Pictures dropped a video of the producer gifting the musician with a hefty cheque and a brand-new Porsche car. The clip shows Anirudh choosing a car from three brand-new cars- two BMWs and a Porsche, which were parked at the production house office in Chennai.

After testing all three cars, the musician Anirudh Ravichander picked the swanky Porsche and the producer gladly gifted him the key to the car. The Instagram caption reads, “To celebrate the humongous blockbuster, Jailer, Mr Kalanithi Maran presented the key of a brand new Porsche car to Anirudh Ravichander."

The comment section buzzed with excitement and called the gifts to be well-deserved. A user wrote, “Finally it happened. He deserves it." Another commented, “Hard work never fails. You deserve it Ani." One user also felt that Tamannaah Bhatia deserved a gift. The comment read, “Sir, you gifted luxury SUVs to Rajini sir, Anirudh and Nelson sir. It’s not fair you send Tamannaah to Maldives. That’s not fair. She deserves it too."

A few days back, Kalanithi Maran gifted a BMW X7 to Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. It’s worth Rs 1.24 crore. He too was offered a choice of picking a BMW X7 for Rs 1.24 crore or a BMW i7 for Rs 1.95 crore.

Jailer narrates about a former Jailer who is forced to come back to his old ways after his son goes missing. The movie is headlined by Rajinikanth and also features Mohanlal and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar. Jailer film has an interesting cast ensemble featuring Vinayakan, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu, Kishore and others in supporting roles.