Jailer: Rajinikanth Gets A Swanky Luxury Car, Whopping Profit Share From Producer Kalanithi Maran; Watch

yMegastar Rajinikanth, along with the entire team of Jailer, is currently basking in the film’s success. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is steadily approaching a milestone of Rs 600 crore in box office earnings. On September 1, Sun Pictures posted a picture of Kalanithi Maran, the company’s head, presenting Rajinikanth with a swanky, new BMW X7.

In the video, Rajinikanth looked pleasantly taken aback by Maran’s generous gesture. The BMW X7 series comes with an on-road price starting at over Rs 1.25 crore. Along with the car, Rajinikanth also received a whopping paycheck.

Within a mere 22 days since its premiere, Jailer raked in ticket sales exceeding Rs 550 crore worldwide, securing the second-highest spot in Tamil cinema’s history of box office earnings. Rajinikanth’s 2.0 retains the top position with a record of over Rs 660 crore in ticket sales. Although it’s highly improbable that Jailer will surpass 2.0’s collection record, there’s a chance that the latest Rajinikanth-starrer could reach the milestone of Rs 600 crore in global box office revenue by the time it wraps up its theatrical run.

Sun Pictures took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “#JailerSuccessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr.Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which Superstar chose."

Written and directed by Nelson, Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Saroff, Ramya Krishnan among others.

The Rajinikanth-led film is an action entertainment, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ramya Krishnan as Rajinikanth’s on-screen spouse and Vinayakan portraying the antagonist. In special cameo roles, actors like Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Tamannah starred, while the remaining characters were brought to life by Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mirna Menon.