Jailer Release LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth Fans Go Crazy Over His Entry Scene, Watch FDFS at 5:30 AM; First Review Calls It 'Blockbuster'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi
Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 08:31 IST
Mumbai, India
Jailer Release LIVE Updates: Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia, has created a frenzy all over the world as it releases in theatres today. Jailer has also successfully beaten Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 in terms of advance bookings by selling tickets worth more than Rs 13 crores. Meanwhile, the first reviews for the film are already in, with fans declaring it a ‘blockbuster’. The early reactions have largely been positive.
Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Rajinikanth’s Jailer also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishna and
A Rajinikanth fan shared his review on Twitter by calling it “a super movie.” The fan added, “Superstar Rajinikanth is back.”
Super Movie 🔥🔥🥵🥵
Good 1st half
Super interval fight 🔥🔥
Block buster 2nd half 🥵🥵@anirudhofficial pichiekkinchav ra bakkoda bgm 🔥🔥🔥
Super star Rajini Back 🔥🤙🥵🤙#JailerFDFS pic.twitter.com/WMaIw4V70h
— SURY🅰️🅰️🪓 (@SurendraK1447) August 10, 2023
Rajinikanth fans watched the first day first show of Jailer in Bengaluru at 5:30 am.
#JailerFDFS Begins In Bangalore 🔥💥💪#ThalaivarNirandharam#Jailer #JailerReview #Rajinikanth #SuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/s1Ozt3SJbF
— ONLINE RAJINI FANS🤘 (@OnlineRajiniFC) August 10, 2023
Mega superstar Rajinikanth’s fans celebrate outside theatres across Chennai, on the release of his film ‘Jailer’.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fans of superstar Rajinikanth celebrate outside theatres across Chennai, on the release of his film 'Jailer' pic.twitter.com/N8qa44ytHB
— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has successfully beaten Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 in terms of advance bookings by selling tickets worth more than Rs 13 crores, according to Pinkvilla.
Rajinikanth fans broke into dance in theatres after watching his power-packed entry scene in Jailer.
Festive fervour grips Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru as Rajinikanth’s Jailer hits theatres today. Videos show fans bursting crackers and flowers being showered outside theatres.
