Jailer Release LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth Fans Go Crazy Over His Entry Scene, Watch FDFS at 5:30 AM; First Review Calls It 'Blockbuster'

Jailer Release LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth Fans Go Crazy Over His Entry Scene, Watch FDFS at 5:30 AM; First Review Calls It 'Blockbuster'

Jailer Release LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth film beats Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 in advance bookings. Thalaivar fans offer prayers at Madurai temple.

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 08:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia in a still from Jailer song Kaavaalaa.

Jailer Release LIVE Updates: Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia, has created a frenzy all over the world as it releases in theatres today. Jailer has also successfully beaten Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 in terms of advance bookings by selling tickets worth more than Rs 13 crores. Meanwhile, the first reviews for the film are already in, with fans declaring it a ‘blockbuster’. The early reactions have largely been positive.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Rajinikanth’s Jailer also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Mirna Menon, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishna and

Aug 10, 2023 08:31 IST

Jailer Release LIVE Updates: Fan reviews Rajinikanth film

A Rajinikanth fan shared his review on Twitter by calling it “a super movie.” The fan added, “Superstar Rajinikanth is back.”

Aug 10, 2023 08:20 IST

Jailer Release LIVE Updates: Fans watch FDFS at 5:30 am

Rajinikanth fans watched the first day first show of Jailer in Bengaluru at 5:30 am.

Aug 10, 2023 08:18 IST

Jailer Release LIVE Updates: Frenzy across Tamil Nadu is unbeatable

Mega superstar Rajinikanth’s fans celebrate outside theatres across Chennai, on the release of his film ‘Jailer’.

Aug 10, 2023 08:13 IST

Jailer Box Office LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth starrer beats Gadar 2 in advance bookings

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer has successfully beaten Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 in terms of advance bookings by selling tickets worth more than Rs 13 crores, according to Pinkvilla.

Aug 10, 2023 08:10 IST

Jailer Release LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth's entry gets whistles, cheers

Rajinikanth fans broke into dance in theatres after watching his power-packed entry scene in Jailer.

Aug 10, 2023 08:07 IST

Jailer LIVE Updates: Rajinikanth gets grand welcome

Festive fervour grips Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru as Rajinikanth’s Jailer hits theatres today. Videos show fans bursting crackers and flowers being showered outside theatres.

Jackie Shroff. Jailer marks the return of the superstar, Rajinikanth, on the silver screen after two years. He was last seen in Annaatthe.

