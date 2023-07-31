Jailer: Tamannaah Bhatia Addresses 39-Year Age Gap With Rajinikanth; Compares Him With Tom Cruise

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is currently collecting praise for her fantastic dance moves in the song Kaavaalaa from her upcoming film Jailer opposite Thalaiva Rajinikanth. During the launch of the song Tu Aa Dilbara from the same film, the actor spoke about the age differences between her and Rajinikanth She also spoke about the empowering feeling she has when she works as part of an ensemble.

Tamannaah, who is 33 years old, will be seen opposite Rajinikanth, who is 72 years old. She will also be seen opposite the 67-year-old superstar Chiranjeevi in Bhola Shankar. When questioned about this age difference, she said, “Why are you even looking at the age difference? You have to look at two characters that are being played on the screen, that’s it. If I’ve to talk about age, then I will look at Tom Cruise’s stunts even at the age of 60, and I would like to do saucy dance numbers at that age too."

Zoom quoted a source telling a media portal, “She has the freedom to make her choices and plan her career accordingly. She has worked with the two biggest stars of Telugu and Tamil movies-Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth respectively- because working with them gives her more mileage and popularity in comparison to working with young heroes. Already, her songs with these two superstars have rocked the internet and are counting millions of views."

Tamannaah also talked about working in multi-starrer films. She said that she is a secure actor, hence working as part of an ensemble feels empowering to her. Some of her biggest hits have been ensemble performances, including the pan-India Baahubali franchise.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer also stars superstar Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shiva Rajkumar. Tamannaah will have back-to-back releases this August with Jailer releasing on the 10th and Bhola Shankar releasing on the 11th.