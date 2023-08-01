Jailer To Bhola Shankar, Promising South Films Releasing This Month

Many regional film industries, which did not cater to a nationwide audience earlier, are now releasing their films on a massive scale. By regional, we generally mean the South Indian film industries. Tamil and Telugu films have mostly dominated the scene when it comes to movies from the Southern industries; but now, Malayalam and Kannada cinema has caught up as well. With the advent of OTT, south movies are now also available for everyone, with subtitles, to watch in the comfort of one’s home. Even in the northern belt, the south films demand has increased. Let us list out some South films which are set to release in August.

Jailer

This Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has a unique cast of actors from other industries like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan and Jackie Shroff. It will be released on August 10.

Thupparivaalan 2

This is the second part of the successful film Thupparivaalan, which was released in 2017. Thupparivaalan 2 is directed by Vishal, who will also star in the film. It is a fictional detective drama and will be released on August 12.

Iraivan

It is a movie starring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara, and it is directed by Ahmed. The film will be released on August 25. It is touted to be a love revenge drama.

King of Kotha

This upcoming Malayalam film is the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy and stars Dulquer Salman, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna and Aishwariya Lekshmi. It is touted to be a neo-noir-style gangster drama. It will be released on August 24.

Mangalavaram

This horror-comedy film, starring Payal Rajput Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Divya Pillai and Ajay Ghosh, is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and will release on August 8.

Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited film Bhola Shankar will hit the theatres on August 11. Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh are also playing important roles in the film.

Toby

Raj B Shetty’s experimental film Toby has already raised interest with its peculiar and unconventional first look. It will be released on August 25.