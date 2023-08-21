Jailer To Kabali, Rajinikanth Films That Performed Well In Telugu Market

It is a well-established fact that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth enjoys stardom that transcends borders. He enjoys popularity all over India and even beyond. The star has always had a devoted fanbase in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and his Telugu fans ensure that his films always have a good performance in the Telugu market.

However, over the last decade, the Telugu market for Rajinikanth’s films has been on a decreasing trend. Even when his Telugu dubbed films have been telecast on Telugu channels in recent times, they have received low TRP ratings. The actor has now made a grand comeback with Jailer, which is expected to reinstate his position as box office king in all regions. Let us take a look at some of Rajinikanth’s best films in the Telugu market.

2.0

Shankar’s highly awaited sequel to Enthiren did a pre-release business of Rs 71 crore in Telugu states. The movie collected Rs 12.5 crore on the first day in Telugu states and the Telugu dubbed version finally ended its run with Rs 54 crore.

Jailer

The recently released Jailer did pre-release business of Rs 12 crores in the Telugu states. This movie has already broken even and in Telugu it has collected Rs. 37.09 crore share (Rs 63.05 crore gross) collections in 10 days.

Enthiran (Robo in Telugu)

The Telugu version of the film stands in third place with a share of Rs 36 crore. This movie worldwide at that time grossed Rs 288 crore.

Kabali

This movie did a pre-release business of Rs 31 crore in Telugu states. On the first day, Kabali earned Rs 9.3 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Telugu version ended its run with Rs 22.6 crore and was labelled a flop.

Sivaji: The Boss

The first time collaboration between Rajinikanth and Shankar earned Rs 18.05 crore in the Telugu states.

Lingaa

With the film grossing Rs 100 crore overall, Rs. 16.33 crore was from the Telugu market.