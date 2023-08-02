Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth Promises High-Voltage Action, Jackie Shroff Looks Unrecognizable

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Nelson have joined hands for the first time for an action entertainer titled Jailer, which is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer on Wednesday, August 2.

Launched by Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, the trailer of Jailer focuses mainly on showing two distinctive personalities of Rajinikanth as a typical retired family man, and a furious man who spares no one when he gets into action. It reveals that Rajinikanth’s character is a father of a police officer in the movie. Besides the Tamil superstar, Jailer trailer also features Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu who will be playing key roles in the movie. Mohanlal will also be making a special appearance in the film.

The dialogues in the trailer are simple yet impactful. They are envisioned to show the other side of Rajinikanth’s character. “You have only seen him as a father of a policeman. But I’m familiar with his other face that you’re not aware of,” utters Jackie Shroff which designates Rajinikanth’s other shade in the movie.

The superstar’s superb screen presence and dialogue delivery are major attractions in the trailer. It also shows that the film will be a treat for action lovers. Watch the Jailer trailer here:

Vijay Kartik Kannan’s camera work is impeccable, wherein Anirudh Ravichander with his roaring score elevates every sequence that featured Rajinikanth. The movie is edited by R Nirmal.

Meanwhile, Jailer song Kaavaalaa was also released last month. Tamannaah Bhatia’s sizzling moves and Rajinikanth’s special appearance in the song left everyone impressed. Later, Tamannaah, who is 33 years old, also addressed her age gap with Rajinikanth, who is 72 years old. “Why are you even looking at the age difference? You have to look at two characters that are being played on the screen, that’s it. If I’ve to talk about age, then I will look at Tom Cruise’s stunts even at the age of 60, and I would like to do saucy dance numbers at that age too," she said.

Jailer is slated to hit theatres on August 10, 2023.