CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Jailer Vs Jailer: Rajinikanth Starrer Caught In Legal Tussle Over Title With Dhyan Sreenivasan's Film
2-MIN READ

Jailer Vs Jailer: Rajinikanth Starrer Caught In Legal Tussle Over Title With Dhyan Sreenivasan's Film

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 10:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Rajinikanth and Dhyan Sreenivasan's films Jailer to lock horns on August 10. (Credits: Twitter)

Rajinikanth and Dhyan Sreenivasan's films Jailer to lock horns on August 10. (Credits: Twitter)

Rajinikanth's Jailer has now found itself embroiled in a controversy as the makers of a Malayalam film, also titled Jailer, have raised objections.

The release of Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated Tamil film Jailer is just around the corner and Thalaiva fans are filled with excitement to witness his iconic presence on the big screen once again. While the film’s premise revolves around the superstar portraying the role of a jailer, further plot details have been carefully kept under wraps. However, the movie has now found itself embroiled in controversy as the makers of a Malayalam film, also titled Jailer have raised objections and demanded a title change, at least within the state of Kerala.

Interestingly, the makers of the Malayalam film, which is directed by Sakkir Madathil and stars Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, announced its release, which is on August 10, coinciding with the release date of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Tamil film.

Sakkir Madathil, the director of the Malayalam film, in a press conference, asserts that he registered the title with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) back in August 2021, well before Rajinikanth’s film was announced with the same title. Madathil has formally requested Sun Pictures, the production company behind the Tamil film, to contemplate releasing their movie under a different title specifically within the state of Kerala.

The concern is to avoid confusion and box office harm to both projects, as they are set to hit the theatres on the same day.

The clash over the title Jailer intensifies as Sun Pictures reportedly declined the request from Sakkir Madathil and his team to consider releasing their film under a different title. It appears that the production house is determined to proceed with the same title for their Rajinikanth starrer. Nelson Dilipkumar’s team have moved to the Madras High Court over the matter.

On the other hand, Sakkir Madathil has now filed a counter in court in response to Sun Pictures’ legal action. The court hearing for this matter has been scheduled for August 2, where both parties will present their arguments.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anirudh (@anirudhofficial)

Two films, both titled Jailer, are all set to captivate audiences with their unique stories and star-studded casts. Nelson Dilipkumar’s action thriller includes a stellar lineup featuring Rajinikanth, alongside talented actors Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah and Vinayakan. On the other hand, Sakkir Madathil’s movie which is set in the 1950s, revolves around a jail warden’s innovative methods to reform prisoners, with Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. regional cinema
  3. rajinikanth
  4. jailer
  5. Nelson Dilipkumar
first published:July 25, 2023, 10:49 IST
last updated:July 25, 2023, 10:49 IST