Jailer Vs Jailer: Rajinikanth Starrer Caught In Legal Tussle Over Title With Dhyan Sreenivasan's Film

The release of Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated Tamil film Jailer is just around the corner and Thalaiva fans are filled with excitement to witness his iconic presence on the big screen once again. While the film’s premise revolves around the superstar portraying the role of a jailer, further plot details have been carefully kept under wraps. However, the movie has now found itself embroiled in controversy as the makers of a Malayalam film, also titled Jailer have raised objections and demanded a title change, at least within the state of Kerala.

Interestingly, the makers of the Malayalam film, which is directed by Sakkir Madathil and stars Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, announced its release, which is on August 10, coinciding with the release date of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Tamil film.

Sakkir Madathil, the director of the Malayalam film, in a press conference, asserts that he registered the title with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) back in August 2021, well before Rajinikanth’s film was announced with the same title. Madathil has formally requested Sun Pictures, the production company behind the Tamil film, to contemplate releasing their movie under a different title specifically within the state of Kerala.

The concern is to avoid confusion and box office harm to both projects, as they are set to hit the theatres on the same day.

The clash over the title Jailer intensifies as Sun Pictures reportedly declined the request from Sakkir Madathil and his team to consider releasing their film under a different title. It appears that the production house is determined to proceed with the same title for their Rajinikanth starrer. Nelson Dilipkumar’s team have moved to the Madras High Court over the matter.

On the other hand, Sakkir Madathil has now filed a counter in court in response to Sun Pictures’ legal action. The court hearing for this matter has been scheduled for August 2, where both parties will present their arguments.

Two films, both titled Jailer, are all set to captivate audiences with their unique stories and star-studded casts. Nelson Dilipkumar’s action thriller includes a stellar lineup featuring Rajinikanth, alongside talented actors Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah and Vinayakan. On the other hand, Sakkir Madathil’s movie which is set in the 1950s, revolves around a jail warden’s innovative methods to reform prisoners, with Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead.