Jalsa To Mannat, Stories Behind Unique Names Of Bollywood Stars' Residences

Bollywood celebrities are known for their opulent lifestyles, and their luxurious residences are no exception. These stars not only live in grand bungalows but also christen their homes with unique names that hold special significance to them. From legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to the younger generation stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, let’s take a closer look at some of the distinctive names given to the homes of Bollywood celebrities.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan often hailed as the Shahenshah of Bollywood owns two lavish bungalows in Mumbai. Jalsa and Prateeksha are the names of these iconic residences. Jalsa translates to celebration and was named by Amitabh himself as a mark of gratitude towards his success and the love he received from his fans. On the other hand, Prateeksha means ‘longing’ and symbolizes Amitabh’s dream home, which he desired to build for his family.

Shah Rukh Khan

Another Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, owns a magnificent abode overlooking the Arabian Sea. He affectionately calls it Mannat, which translates to wish. The name signifies Shah Rukh’s heartfelt wish and aspiration to own a beautiful home with his family.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have become the heartthrobs of the younger generation, have taken inspiration from their family history to name their new dream home. They named it Krishna Raj as a tribute to Ranbir’s late grandfather, the legendary actor Raj Kapoor, and his grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor.

Shilpa Shetty

Fitness enthusiast and talented actress, Shilpa Shetty, resides in a lavish palace-like bungalow situated by the seashore. Her home is aptly named Kinara, which means ‘shore’, reflecting its serene coastal location.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, one of Bollywood’s beloved couples, have named their home Shiva Shakti. Ajay’s deep devotion to Lord Shiva and Kajol’s admiration for Goddess Parvati inspired the unique name, symbolizing the divine union of these two powerful deities.

Shatrughan Sinha

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha’s home carries a strong connection to Indian mythology. Named ‘Ramayana’, the house was named after characters from the epic ‘Ramayana’, as all of Shatrughan’s paternal brothers are named after these iconic figures. Even his sons, Luv and Kush, are named after the sons of Lord Rama in the epic.

Gulzar

The eminent writer and filmmaker, Gulzar, has a heartwarming story behind the name of his house. He named it Boskyana after his daughter, Meghana Gulzar, whose pet name is Baski. The name is a beautiful reflection of the father-daughter bond.