James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy Adds Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced & Edi Gathegi To Its Cast

Just weeks after Superman: Legacy got a new Clark Kent and Lois Lane, director James Gunn has introduced three new actors joining the cast. The filmmaker, who is also DC Studios co-chief, revealed the superhero universe will expand with Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3 fame Nathan Fillion, X-Men star Edi Gathegi, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress Isabela Merced. All three will take on a superhero role in the upcoming movie. Nathan Fillion portrays the role of Guy Gardner, one iteration of the superhero Green Lantern. Trained to use a power ring, he has massive energy projection and flight power.

Before Nathan Fillion, actor Matthew Settle essayed the role in the television pilot Justice League of America. When it comes to Isabela Merced, she will play the character of Hawkgirl. She has a super-enhanced vision like a hawk, superhuman strength, flight power, and enhanced healing abilities. The source of her power remains a powerful substance native to the planet of Thanagar, home to hawk heroes. Lastly, Edi Gathegi will appear as Mister Terrific, known to be the third smartest man on Earth who is invisible to any form of electronic detection.

James Gunn confirmed the addition of all three characters on Twitter alongside a hearty welcome to the team. “True. Welcome to the cast of Superman: Legacy: Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific," he tweeted.

This comes just weeks after the cast welcomed David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan to play the coveted parts of Clark Kent and Lois Lane. David Corenswet essays the Man of Steel, while Rachel takes on Superman’s alter ego and wife. Though Superman: Legacy is not the superhero’s origin story, it traces the life of a young version of Superman. He is set to embark on a journey to reconcile with his Kryptonian and human family based in Smallville, Kansas.

Director James Gunn, in a statement, confirmed the movie will hit the big screen after two years. The shooting of the movie hasn’t gone on floors yet, but the project has the filmmaker utterly excited. “Superman: Legacy opens two years from today. It may seem far away to many of you, but it’s close to me! We have a lot to do between now and then. But I haven’t been more excited about a project in forever… and this cast, slowly coming together… holy cow," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Superman: Legacy is estimated to release by the end of 2025.