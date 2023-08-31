Jamie Dornan To Kelly Reilly: Meet The Cast Of Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting In Venice

Acclaimed detective novelist Agatha Christie’s works have a separate fanbase around the world. Many of her novels have been adapted into films which have earned multiple plaudits from the masses and critics alike. Now, 20th Century Studios has come up with an intriguing new mystery, crime thriller, titled A Haunting In Venice, based on Agatha Christie’s Hallowe’en Party. The entertainment company on August 31 released an eye-grabbing featurette of the upcoming film, introducing the ensemble cast. From Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan to Kelly Reilly, Michelle Yeoh, and Tina Fey among others, the cast has opened up about working in the Kenneth Branagh directorial in the featurette.

Speaking about A Haunting In Venice, the filmmaker Kenneth Branagh revealed that he has brought together a group of “wonderful actors to create the perfect haunting mystery.” Tina Fey, known for her stellar performances in numerous Hollywood films said that it was “exciting” for her to be a part of the Agatha Christie-inspired film. Shedding some light on her character, the 53-year-old disclosed, “My character is loosely based on Agatha Christie.”

“It’s a treat to be in the Agatha Christie world,” revealed actress Kelly Reilly before adding that she loved the “theatrical side” of the filmmaking procedure like the cast coming together, being supportive of each other, and the cameras lighting up, with everyone plunging into action. She plays the role of Rowena Drake in the yet-to-be-released film.

Michelle Yeoh was all praise for Kenneth Branagh, giving him the title of a “collaborative” director. “The whole group had to be very dramatic with different nuances,” she added. Jamie Dornan too seemed to agree with Michelle. Lauding Kenneth’s directorial prowess, Jamie said that the entire cast took part in “team bonding exercises”, talking with one another and hence creating a “real sense of a unit” which is deemed necessary for a whodunit murder mystery like A Haunting In Venice.

A Haunting In Venice will take the audience in the post-World War II Venice, marking the return of the much-loved, fictitious detective in Agatha Christie’s novels— Hercule Poirot. The featurette shows a now-retired Poirot resuming his detective duties with much reluctance. Agreeing to participate in a seance at a decaying, haunted palazzo, the detective comes across two murders. With a supernatural force, presumably at the helm of it, Poirot enters a world of sinister secrets, determined to solve the murder mystery.

With the right amount of eerie visuals, jumpscares, and a star-studded cast, A Haunting In Venice promises an edge-of-the-seat experience. The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 15 in India.