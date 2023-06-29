Jamie Foxx Is Slowly Recovering From Mystery Medical Complication: Report

Renowned actor and musician Jamie Foxx is in the news when he met with an accident while filming ‘Back in Action’, a Netflix action comedy. He has suffered a medical complication but details of which have not been shared till now. And now a report has come in that the actor is reportedly making progress in his recovery and is slowly regaining his health.

Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, “He is getting the best care and working hard to recover right now, but he is still not himself. He has the tightest circle around him.” The actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared a statement via Instagram the next after the accident. It read, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." The incident occurred on April 11 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jamie broke his silence on May 3, expressing his appreciation for the love and support he had received during this challenging time. He thanked his followers and acknowledged Nick Cannon’s support, indicating that he would see everyone soon. Subsequently, his daughter Corinne provided further updates, confirming that he had been out of the hospital for weeks and was recuperating. She also teased an exciting work announcement to come. The nature of Foxx’s medical emergency remains unknown.

Foxx is known to be recovering at a clinic well known for stroke recovery, spinal cord injury rehab, cancer rehabilitation, and traumatic brain injury rehab in Chicago. The family remains tight-lipped about his recovery after his discharge from the hospital.