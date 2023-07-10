Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance After Hospitalisation, Waves At Fans From Cruise

Oscar-winner actor Jamie Foxx has made his first public experience following a struggle with an undisclosed medical condition which led to his hospitalisation in April. The actor’s health scare was made public by his daughter Corinne Foxx on social media. In an official statement, she requested fans for privacy while also extending gratitude towards those showing constant support to her family during the difficult time. Nothing much about Jamie’s medical condition has been revealed, but it is known that he is already on the road to recovery. Now, the Django Unchained star was recently spotted cruising on a boat.

According to a report by TMZ, Jamie Foxx was seen waving at his fans in his first public glimpse in months. He was seen onboard a boat on the Chicago River and wasn’t alone. It is suggested that Jamie was in the company of a few others who the portal claims could be members of his family. He was said to be in a vibrant mood and extremely happy to interact with his fans.

It was on April 11 when Jamie Foxx was rushed to a medical centre for treatment. At the time, his daughter Corinne Foxx stated, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family." But no additional details about the incident or his mysterious medical complication were disclosed by the family. A couple of weeks later, in another announcement, Corinne confirmed Jamie Foxx was discharged from the hospital and recuperating at home.

On the professional front, after portraying the villainous role of Electro in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Ray fame featured in director JJ Perry’s Netflix flick Day Shift. He essayed the character of Bus Jablonski, a blue-collar father who secretly hunts down hidden vampires while maintaining the job of a pool cleaner. Currently, Jamie Foxx has several interesting projects in the pipeline including The Burial, They Cloned Tyrone, and God Is A Bullet.