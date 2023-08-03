Jamie Foxx's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute To 'Lioness' Sister Who Saved His Life

Jamie Foxx has maintained a low profile since his daughter Corrine Foxx revealed his hospitalization in April due to an undisclosed medical issue, leaving many concerned about the actor’s health. While Foxx has made limited public appearances and refrained from discussing his health in depth, he recently shared an Instagram post, wishing his sister Deidra Dixon on her birthday. The Amazing Spider-Man star expressed his heartfelt appreciation and revealed that he wouldn’t be alive if she hadn’t been by his side during that critical time.

Sharing a series of pictures of Deidra, Jamie wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful Sister “D,” you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses and without you I would not be here, had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis.”

Jamie Foxx’s latest Instagram post came days after he shared a video on July 22 about his health. In the clip, Foxx expressed his gratitude to his sister, Deidra Dixon and daughter, Corrine Foxx, for supporting him during his recovery. He credited them for saving his life and shared his desires to show his fans a joyful side of him, laughing, having fun, partying and doing movies, rather than “tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

“I went to hell and back. And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work," he added.

Jamie Foxx also took the opportunity to debunk false claims that had been circulating about his health. In the video, he clarified that rumours of him being blind or paralyzed were untrue and highlighted that staying quiet during certain times could lead to misinformation.

“Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through,” he captioned.

After staying away from the limelight, Jamie Foxx currently stars in the Netflix film titled They Cloned Tyrone. The film was released on July 21.