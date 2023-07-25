Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor's Viral Childhood Pic Is The Cutest Thing On Internet Today

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khattar. Her sister, Khushi Kapoor will debut soon with the upcoming film The Archies, all set to release this year. They are the daughters of the late legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Recently, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor were seen attending the star-studded Manish Malhotra couture collection show. Janhvi shared an adorable childhood picture with her sister last year, which has again gone viral. The photo is doing the rounds on social media and is receiving love from its fans. The throwback photo, which Janhvi Kapoor shared on her Instagram story last year, shows Janhvi kissing baby Khushi on the cheeks. She captioned the photo, “Miss giving you squeezies and huggiest. I Miss You."

Janhvi Kapoor is set to enter the South Film Industry with her upcoming film NTR30, starring Jr NTR. The tentative release date of the film is April 5, 2024. The name of the movie is yet to be announced by director Koratala Siva. Janhvi always wanted to enter the South film industry; and after getting a chance to do so, she stated in an interview that her dream came true. The shooting of the film is currently going on. Janhvi Kapoor’s last release was Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan. It was released on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor might make a debut in the Tamil film industry too. After debuting in Telugu films, she might be working with Kamal Hassan. These reports are yet to be confirmed by the team. Recently, Janhvi received a mixed reaction regarding her remuneration for a film. Reports stated that she charged up to Rs 5 crore for a Telugu film, whereas she charges around Rs 3.5 crore for a Hindi film. Fans wanted to know the reason behind this difference and started commenting on her posts. After her success in the film industry, Janhvi Kapoor reportedly bought a house worth Rs 39 crore in Juhu, Mumbai.

Khushi Kapoor is known for her style and beauty. She is busy with her upcoming film The Archies opposite Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, and Agastya Nanda. She never fails to impress her fans and netizens with her classy and sizzling sartorial choices. She was seen in a black gown at Manish Malhotra’s event.