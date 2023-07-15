Janhvi Kapoor Almost Falls During Her Pilates Session; Her Reaction Goes Viral

Janhvi Kapoor recently saved herself from a bad injury. The actress almost tripped during her pilates session. In the video, Janhvi donned an orange athleisure. While she was stretching, she almost lost her balance and was about to fall. Janhvi’s reaction has gone viral now.

Have a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Bawaal. She would be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the same. The story revolves around Ajay Dixit, an ordinary albeit popular high school history teacher Ajay Dixit, also known as Ajju bhaiya, who enjoys mini celebrityhood in his town, courtesy the fake image he has built about himself. Circumstances compel him to embark on World War II trail in Europe, and he is forced to take along his newly-wed wife Nisha, with whom he shares a strained relationship. What follows is a series of events that test his marriage and force him to confront the biggest war of them all- the war within. Shot in India and multiple international locales, this love story has a meaningful message, which is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

On being a part of the film, Janhvi had earlier shared, “As actors we play roles that are either made for us, or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she’s so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between.”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, Bawaal is directed by the much-acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari. The highly-awaited Hindi film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories on July 21.