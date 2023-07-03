Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Mr And Mrs Mahi To Release In March Next Year, Details Inside

Both Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are exceptional actors in their own capacity. Both are known for choosing author backed roles with substance. Be it Mili or Trapped, Good Luck Jerry or Bheed, both the actors have time and again showcased their acting prowess with a punch. Hence, when it was first announced that the duo will be featured in a film revolving around cricket titled Mr And Mrs Mahi, it surely amped up the excitement of movie buffs. If you are one of them, then this latest update will surely get your attention.

Mr And Mrs Mahi in which the Kai Po Che actor will be portraying the character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni while Janhvi would essay the role of a character called Mahima has finally got a release date. The official social media handles of Dharma Productions made the announcement that the film will release in March 2024. The post read, “One dream, chased by two hearts!🏏❤️

Directed by Sharan Sharma, starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor - #MrAndMrsMahi is arriving on the pitch on 15th MARCH, 2024 - in cinemas near you! Zee Studios & Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar & Apoorva Mehta."

in an interview with Mid-Day, Janhvi has revealed that she underwent a gruelling six months of intensive training in order to adapt to the mannerisms of a cricketer. The Dhadak actress said, “It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role."

Additionally, a source close to the development has also disclosed that the actress worked really hard to meet the requirements of the film and revealed, “She trained in cricket stances - from batting to understanding the body language of a player. The training was tailored as per the film’s needs. It has been a physically intensive film for Janhvi as she also maintained a strict protein-heavy diet to portray the agility of an athlete."

Janhvi was last seen in Mili produced by her father Boney Kapoor, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. It also starred Sunny Kaushal. On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has quite an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline. She will feature in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan and Parth Siddhpura. She will also share the screen with Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra and Rajesh Sharma.

Rajkummar was last seen in Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from that, he has slew of interesting projects lined up in his kitty. He will soon start shooting for Stree 2. Besides this, the actor also has Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulabs in the pipeline.