Janhvi Kapoor Brutally Trolled Again For Her Travel Pillow But She Doesn't Seem To Give a Damn, Watch

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was trolled a few days ago after she was spotted carrying a massive pillow for her flight. A trend has been around for a while now, with stars like BTS singer Jin and Aamir Khan spotted with their pillows at the airport. However, not everyone is impressed with the trend. The actress is subjected to trolling yet again as she was spotted with the pillow.

This time around, she was seen making her way back to Mumbai. Dressed in comfy grey pyjamas and oversized tee, Janhvi very proudly carried the pillow in her hand. However, not everyone on social media was impressed. Many took to the comments sections of videos featuring Janhvi and her pillow, and made fun of her.

“Ab ye kya drama h Bollywood ka," a user asked. Accha uske pass he pillow, me idhar kabse dhoond raha hoon, batake to jana tha yaar," another added. “When they ask what’s your weekend plan," a third user joked. “Hum agar yesa kuch karte to log bolte ghr valone ghar se nikal diya kya," a fourth wrote. “Wahi pillow agr koi normal jana leke gaye to gaun wala bolke haste sab loga dekhke," a fifth person wrote.

It seems like Janhvi doesn’t care about the internet chatter around her pillow.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry. Janhvi is currently busy shooting for her South debut, Devara alongside Jr NTR. She has completed the shooting of Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She recently announced a new film titled Ulajh. The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar in key roles. Janhvi expressed excitement about being a part of the film.