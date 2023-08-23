Janhvi Kapoor Defends Bawaal Month After Its Release, Calls Film 'A Very Pure Thought'

When Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal was released in July this year, it left a large section of the audience disappointed. The film was accused of trivialising the suffering of the victims of the Holocaust. In a recent interview, Janhvi defended the movie and explained that the intention of the makers was not to trivialise the issue. She went on to say that “the heart of the film was in the right place”.

“I was part of a lot of the initial discussions with the makers about what the intention was, what the thought was. I had a lot of clarity on what we were trying to say and where that was coming from, and I believe that it’s a very pure thought of just trying to move people by what had happened and try to hopefully motivate them to understand that our problems are nowhere near anything compared to what had happened, and hopefully get them to see things in a new way,” she told Galatta Plus.

“It is all a matter of perspective. I feel sad that what some people got from it was that we were trivialising it. That was not the intention. I would like to understand where that opinion is coming from," the actress added.

In Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor visit a gas chamber in Auschwitz. In one of the scenes, they enter a gas chamber in a dream-like sequence and struggle to breathe. In another scene, Janhvi’s character talked about human greed when she said, “Aren’t we all a little like Hitler?” and added, “Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz.” Last month, the Israeli embassy in India also issued a statement criticising the movie.

Prior to Janhvi Varun Dhawan also defended his movie and told Pinkvilla, “Some people got trigged or sensitive about this. But I don’t understand where does that sensitivity or trigger go when they watch, suppose an English film, I’m saying for example. They’re allowed to do everything there, they’re allowed to take leaps and they’re allowed to show things in a certain way, but you’ll find that correct."