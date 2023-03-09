Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Old-World Charm In Monochrome Pictures; Sis Anshula Says 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You'

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest post will surely leave you awestruck. The actress dropped a few black-and-white shots on Instagram, where she exudes old-world charm and fans are all gaga over it. In the monochrome picture, the Dhadak fame is seen striking some intense dreamy poses for the camera. She donned a floral printed saree that was draped in a unique way and paired the ensemble with an off-shoulder blouse. The diva finished off her outfit with statement earrings, a messy bun accented with jasmine flowers, and dark, kohled eyes. She channeled the retro look with a quirky caption that reads, “Miss having flowers in my hair and kohl in my eyes for now being covered in sunscreen, sweat and dust will have to do."

As soon as the post was shared online, fans and friends flocked to the comment section to praise the actress for her stunning looks. Her friend Orhan Awatramani wrote, “Ain’t nobody does it better.” Her cousin Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Can’t take my eyes off of you.” Apart from them, one of the users wrote, “Oh my God, this is absolute beauty.” Another user added, “Too pretty”. Many users also compared her to actress Smita Patel. Check out the post below.

A few days ago, Janvi shared a few pictures of herself donning a pink ensemble and trended big time forthaton the internet. The minimally accessorised look featured an organza saree with a lace scalloped border, paired with a satin strappy and embroidered blouse. Her look was completed with diamond studded earrings and minimal makeup. She also shared pictures of her on a cricket turf. Take a look at the photos below.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi recently completed filming for her upcoming romantic drama Bawaal. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Varun Dhawan and is set to release in August this year. She is currently filming her upcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, in which she reunites with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao. In addition, the actress will soon make her Telugu film debut in the upcoming Jr. NTR movie directed by Koratala Siva. The project, whose working title is “NTR 30," is touted as commercial entertainment.

Read all the Latest Movies News here